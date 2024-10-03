Left Menu

Behind the TikTok Persona: A Grisly Murder Case Unfolds

Terryon Thomas, known as Mr. Prada on TikTok, is charged with the murder of Louisiana therapist Nicholas Abraham. Abraham's body was found in a tarp near a state highway. Authorities are investigating the motive, while Thomas awaits extradition from Texas. Abraham was a respected therapist with a storied career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:16 IST
Authorities have charged TikTok personality Terryon Thomas, who goes by Mr. Prada, with the murder of Louisiana therapist Nicholas Abraham. Abraham's body was discovered wrapped in a tarp near a state highway over the weekend, officials revealed on Thursday.

The grim discovery took place in rural Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. By Tuesday, police in Dallas County, Texas, had arrested Thomas, aged 20, who allegedly fled from Baton Rouge in Abraham's vehicle. The relationship between Thomas and Abraham remains unclear, and investigators are still searching for a motive.

The arrest warrant states CCTV captured Abraham entering Thomas' apartment in the same clothes in which his body was later found. Witnesses reported Thomas struggling to move a wrapped tarp down the stairs. A subsequent search revealed signs of a violent struggle. Abraham, who was a 30-year veteran in therapy and a former Catholic priest, was remembered for his kind nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

