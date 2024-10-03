Lost Masterpiece? Italian Family Seeks to Authenticate Possible Picasso

An Italian family is striving to confirm that a painting discarded on Capri over 60 years ago is an authentic Picasso. They have gathered scientific evidence to persuade the Picasso estate in Paris.

The painting was dismissed as being unattractive by Andrea Lo Russo's mother until it sparked curiosity. Found among trash in the 1960s, it hung unnoticed until Lo Russo began to investigate its origin, eventually taking it to the Picasso Museum in Paris.

After being involved with fraudsters and an investigation, tests by the Arcadia Foundation suggest the painting is genuinely by Picasso. However, official authentication awaits from the Picasso Administration, who are yet to respond to inquiries.

