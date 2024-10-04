Left Menu

Hollywood Headlines: Litigations, Comebacks, and Endorsements

In recent entertainment news, Garth Brooks faces a lawsuit for alleged rape, Daniel Day-Lewis is set to return to acting, George Harrison's early Beatles guitar heads to auction, and Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris for the presidency, joining a host of celebrities in backing her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:28 IST
Hollywood Headlines: Litigations, Comebacks, and Endorsements

Country music icon Garth Brooks is embroiled in a legal battle as a lawsuit accuses him of rape and sexual assault. Filed by a makeup artist who worked with Brooks from 2017 to 2020, the complaint claims he assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019.

In another legal matter, Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego pleaded guilty in connection to the drug overdose death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Facing charges of illegal ketamine distribution, Chavez admitted his guilt and awaits sentencing.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is set to end his acting retirement for his son's directorial debut, 'Anemone'. The celebrated actor will re-emerge from a career hiatus, marking his return since his 2017 role in 'Phantom Thread'.

In a notable auction event, an early Beatles guitar belonging to George Harrison is expected to fetch up to $800,000. The instrument played in iconic venues is set to attract high bids next month.

Political endorsements also make headlines as Bruce Springsteen joins the ranks of celebrities backing Kamala Harris for the presidency. The rock legend's endorsement aligns him with figures like Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and Oprah Winfrey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024