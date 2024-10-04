Hollywood Headlines: Litigations, Comebacks, and Endorsements

Country music icon Garth Brooks is embroiled in a legal battle as a lawsuit accuses him of rape and sexual assault. Filed by a makeup artist who worked with Brooks from 2017 to 2020, the complaint claims he assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019.

In another legal matter, Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego pleaded guilty in connection to the drug overdose death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Facing charges of illegal ketamine distribution, Chavez admitted his guilt and awaits sentencing.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is set to end his acting retirement for his son's directorial debut, 'Anemone'. The celebrated actor will re-emerge from a career hiatus, marking his return since his 2017 role in 'Phantom Thread'.

In a notable auction event, an early Beatles guitar belonging to George Harrison is expected to fetch up to $800,000. The instrument played in iconic venues is set to attract high bids next month.

Political endorsements also make headlines as Bruce Springsteen joins the ranks of celebrities backing Kamala Harris for the presidency. The rock legend's endorsement aligns him with figures like Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and Oprah Winfrey.

