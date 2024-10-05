Tragic Loss of IIT-JEE Aspirant in Lucknow

A 17-year-old aspiring IIT-JEE candidate, Aditya, died in a tragic fall from the eighth floor of a high-rise in Lucknow, early Saturday morning, according to local police reports.

The police were alerted at approximately 7:30 am when a security guard from Commerce House informed them of the incident. Despite swift action to shift Aditya to a civil hospital, he was declared dead by doctors.

The police have begun scanning CCTV footage for further details. Preliminary investigations suggest Aditya accessed the eighth floor via emergency stairs before the fall. Authorities have reached out to his family using his mobile phone found at the scene. The body is pending post-mortem examination.

