Left Menu

Kerala Gears Up for a Regulated Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season

The Kerala government has announced online booking for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage, allowing up to 80,000 visitors daily. The decision aims to manage heavy crowds and includes enhanced parking and infrastructure. A health and training program for 'vishudhi sena' personnel is also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:20 IST
Kerala Gears Up for a Regulated Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is taking proactive measures as the Sabarimala pilgrimage season approaches. Officials announced that entry to the Lord Ayyappa shrine would be limited to those with online bookings, capping daily visitors at 80,000 to manage crowd levels effectively.

This decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aimed at ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience. Pilgrims will have the option to choose their travel route during virtual queue bookings, making the process more convenient.

Efforts are being made to enhance infrastructure, with increased parking at Nilakkal and Pampa and road maintenance set to conclude soon. Additionally, 'vishudhi sena' personnel will be given health checks and training. Key officials, including State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, participated in the planning session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024