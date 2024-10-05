Kerala Gears Up for a Regulated Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season

The Kerala government is taking proactive measures as the Sabarimala pilgrimage season approaches. Officials announced that entry to the Lord Ayyappa shrine would be limited to those with online bookings, capping daily visitors at 80,000 to manage crowd levels effectively.

This decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aimed at ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience. Pilgrims will have the option to choose their travel route during virtual queue bookings, making the process more convenient.

Efforts are being made to enhance infrastructure, with increased parking at Nilakkal and Pampa and road maintenance set to conclude soon. Additionally, 'vishudhi sena' personnel will be given health checks and training. Key officials, including State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, participated in the planning session.

