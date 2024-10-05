Supermodel Naomi Campbell has publicly acknowledged her shortcomings in overseeing the Fashion for Relief charity she founded. Campbell has categorically refuted allegations of financial misconduct, asserting that she has not misused the charity for personal gain, reports state.

In a significant cultural exchange, London's Charing Cross Theatre and Osaka's Umeda Arts Theater collaborate this month to transcend cultural differences. Since their partnership began in 2019, international collaboration remains a strategic approach for theatres looking to expand their reach.

Country music icon Garth Brooks faces serious allegations in a Los Angeles court, accused of rape by an unnamed hair and makeup artist. Brooks denies all accusations. In other entertainment news, a guitar once owned by former Beatle George Harrison is expected to fetch up to $800,000 at auction, reflecting the continued fascination with the band's history.

Influential rocker Bruce Springsteen has joined the list of celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris for the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Springsteen adds his voice to other Hollywood veterans urging support for Harris against former President Donald Trump.

