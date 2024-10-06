Medha Shankr Participates in Sacred Bhasma Aarti Ritual

Actor Medha Shankr, known for her role in '12th Fail', visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, engaging in the sacred Bhasma Aarti. The ritual, performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta', holds significant religious importance, believed to fulfill devotees' wishes.

Medha, elegantly dressed in traditional attire, expressed her joy at being present for the aarti. In a statement to ANI, she shared her feelings, saying, 'Bahut acha laga. I felt very nice.'

On the cinematic front, '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on Anurag Pathak's book and tells the inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film, highlighting struggles faced by many Indian students, earned widespread acclaim and multiple accolades at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)