Medha Shankr Participates in Sacred Bhasma Aarti Ritual

Actor Medha Shankr recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to partake in the revered Bhasma Aarti. Known for her role in '12th Fail', she expressed her joy at the spiritual experience. The film, based on an inspiring true story, has received critical acclaim and multiple awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:43 IST
Medha Shankr (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Medha Shankr, known for her role in '12th Fail', visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, engaging in the sacred Bhasma Aarti. The ritual, performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta', holds significant religious importance, believed to fulfill devotees' wishes.

Medha, elegantly dressed in traditional attire, expressed her joy at being present for the aarti. In a statement to ANI, she shared her feelings, saying, 'Bahut acha laga. I felt very nice.'

On the cinematic front, '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on Anurag Pathak's book and tells the inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film, highlighting struggles faced by many Indian students, earned widespread acclaim and multiple accolades at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

