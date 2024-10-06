Left Menu

Nature Reclaims the Ramp: Shraddha Kapoor Radiates in 'Resonance 2024/25'

'Resonance 2024/25', presented by designer Swapna Anumolu at the Belgian Embassy, blends nature and couture. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor showcased elegant ensembles inspired by traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist. The collection mirrors the idea of nature reclaiming urban spaces, highlighting innovation in fabric with intricate detailing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:32 IST
Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor graced the ramp as the muse for Swapna Anumolu's 'Resonance 2024/25' collection at the Belgian Embassy, New Delhi. The event, marked by its unique theme of nature reclaiming urban spaces, offered an eclectic fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion for both men and women.

Anumolu, the brain behind the Hyderabad-based label Mishru, unveiled a stunning array of couture and bridal attire. The collection boasted 3D embroidery and vintage Parsi-Sujini techniques alongside Indo-western attire for men, showcasing deep sapphires, rubies, and earthy black hues.

Renowned pianist Sahil Vasudeva provided a melodious backdrop to the event, accentuating the theme of nature's restorative power. Anumolu highlighted the significance of organic inspiration in her work, balancing tradition and modernity instinctively through lavish fabrics like organza, silk, and toiles.

