Nature Reclaims the Ramp: Shraddha Kapoor Radiates in 'Resonance 2024/25'

Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor graced the ramp as the muse for Swapna Anumolu's 'Resonance 2024/25' collection at the Belgian Embassy, New Delhi. The event, marked by its unique theme of nature reclaiming urban spaces, offered an eclectic fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion for both men and women.

Anumolu, the brain behind the Hyderabad-based label Mishru, unveiled a stunning array of couture and bridal attire. The collection boasted 3D embroidery and vintage Parsi-Sujini techniques alongside Indo-western attire for men, showcasing deep sapphires, rubies, and earthy black hues.

Renowned pianist Sahil Vasudeva provided a melodious backdrop to the event, accentuating the theme of nature's restorative power. Anumolu highlighted the significance of organic inspiration in her work, balancing tradition and modernity instinctively through lavish fabrics like organza, silk, and toiles.

