Tragic Collapse: Pandal Accident Claims One Life

A 32-year-old woman died, and seven others sustained injuries after a pandal collapsed during a religious event on Rahon Road, police reported on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place Saturday night as high winds uprooted the pandal during a 'jagran' event, causing a pole to fall on the woman, identified as Sunita Devi.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The other injured individuals have been discharged after receiving first aid, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)