Tragic Collapse: Pandal Accident Claims One Life

A high-velocity wind uprooted a pandal during a religious event on Rahon road, causing a pole to fall and fatally injure a woman named Sunita Devi. Seven others were injured but discharged after receiving first aid. Authorities confirmed these details on Sunday following the Saturday night incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman died, and seven others sustained injuries after a pandal collapsed during a religious event on Rahon Road, police reported on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place Saturday night as high winds uprooted the pandal during a 'jagran' event, causing a pole to fall on the woman, identified as Sunita Devi.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The other injured individuals have been discharged after receiving first aid, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

