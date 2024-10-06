Tragic Collapse: Pandal Accident Claims One Life
A high-velocity wind uprooted a pandal during a religious event on Rahon road, causing a pole to fall and fatally injure a woman named Sunita Devi. Seven others were injured but discharged after receiving first aid. Authorities confirmed these details on Sunday following the Saturday night incident.
A 32-year-old woman died, and seven others sustained injuries after a pandal collapsed during a religious event on Rahon Road, police reported on Sunday.
The tragic incident took place Saturday night as high winds uprooted the pandal during a 'jagran' event, causing a pole to fall on the woman, identified as Sunita Devi.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The other injured individuals have been discharged after receiving first aid, according to police.
