Saoirse Ronan Awaits Greta Gerwig's Call for 'Narnia' Role
Saoirse Ronan clarified that she has not been approached by Greta Gerwig to star in the upcoming Netflix reimagining of 'The Chronicles of Narnia'. Although there is speculation about their collaboration, Ronan confirmed that Gerwig is currently focused on writing. Meanwhile, both have witnessed recent successes in their respective careers.
Saoirse Ronan, the acclaimed actor, revealed she has yet to receive an invitation from filmmaker Greta Gerwig to feature in the forthcoming reimagining of 'The Chronicles of Narnia' for Netflix.
During a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, Ronan dismissed the rumors, stating Gerwig is currently deep into the writing process.
Despite the anticipation of a reunion, both Ronan and Gerwig are basking in recent triumphs, with Gerwig's 'Barbie' achieving commercial success and Ronan earning Oscars buzz for 'The Outrun'.
