Breakthrough Recognition: Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded for MicroRNA Discovery

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA. This discovery is pivotal in understanding how gene activity is regulated, significantly impacting how organisms develop and function. Nobel announcements for other categories are set throughout the week.

Updated: 07-10-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:17 IST
  • Sweden

In a groundbreaking advancement for the field of medicine, Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the Nobel Prize on Monday for their discovery of microRNA.

This discovery is noted by the Nobel Assembly as a fundamental principle impacting the regulation of gene activity, crucial for organism development and function.

The week will see continued Nobel Prize announcements with physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday, the Peace Prize on Friday, and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on October 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

