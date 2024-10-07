Embracing Yoga: A Call for Cultural Revival and Fitness
Former President Ram Nath Kovind highlights a decline in physical fitness in India, urging citizens to embrace yoga and pranayama to improve health. Speaking at Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya's convocation, he called for greater integration of India's cultural heritage with modern fitness practices.
In a cautionary address at the Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya's seventh convocation in Indore, former President Ram Nath Kovind spotlighted the troubling decline in physical fitness across India.
Citing a 'Lancet' report, Kovind revealed that half of India's population is neglecting physical activity, a figure projected to double in two decades, underscoring the urgency of integrating traditional practices like yoga and pranayama into daily routines.
He emphasized yoga's global impact but questioned why its birthplace lags in leveraging this cultural heritage. Kovind urged students to merge cultural roots with modern progress for a harmonious, prosperous society while advocating for discussions of national fitness in parliament.
