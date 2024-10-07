SOFYverse: Revolutionizing Feminine Hygiene with Innovation and Empowerment

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – SOFY, a leading figure in the feminine hygiene sector, has taken a significant step forward by introducing its upgraded Anti-Bacteria range alongside a novel period tracking app, 'SOFY CLUB APP'. The launch, which took place at the Novotel Mumbai International Airport, was marked by the presence of Bollywood actor and SOFY brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan.

The SOFYverse initiative is part of the brand's ongoing commitment to provide young women with high-quality, reliable period care solutions. Featuring a Herbal Shield and a six-layer deep absorption system, the Anti-Bacteria range is tailored to meet the unique needs of Indian women, ensuring both comfort and protection during menstruation.

The SOFY CLUB APP, now available on Android and iOS platforms, allows women to efficiently manage their menstrual health with features like predictive cycle tracking. SOFY sees this as more than just a product launch, but as the creation of a platform where technology and hygiene come together to offer comprehensive care and foster open conversations about menstrual health among young women.

(With inputs from agencies.)