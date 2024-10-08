Left Menu

Film Armorer Pleads Guilty in Incident Linked to Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer involved in the 'Rust' shooting, pleads guilty to bringing a gun into a bar, receiving reduced probation alongside her manslaughter sentence. The plea deal prevents firearm possession and requires addiction treatment while serving an 18-month term. Her appeal against the manslaughter conviction is pending.

Updated: 08-10-2024 11:23 IST
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer from the tragic 'Rust' film set incident, changed her plea to guilty regarding a gun-related charge.

On Monday, Gutierrez-Reed appeared in a Santa Fe courtroom, agreeing to a deal for carrying a gun into a bar, a plea aimed at reducing her overall sentence as she serves 18 months for involuntary manslaughter.

This agreement comes as Gutierrez-Reed seeks to appeal her manslaughter conviction from March, with conditions prohibiting firearm possession and requiring participation in addiction treatment during her probation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

