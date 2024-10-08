Film Armorer Pleads Guilty in Incident Linked to Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer involved in the 'Rust' shooting, pleads guilty to bringing a gun into a bar, receiving reduced probation alongside her manslaughter sentence. The plea deal prevents firearm possession and requires addiction treatment while serving an 18-month term. Her appeal against the manslaughter conviction is pending.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer from the tragic 'Rust' film set incident, changed her plea to guilty regarding a gun-related charge.
On Monday, Gutierrez-Reed appeared in a Santa Fe courtroom, agreeing to a deal for carrying a gun into a bar, a plea aimed at reducing her overall sentence as she serves 18 months for involuntary manslaughter.
This agreement comes as Gutierrez-Reed seeks to appeal her manslaughter conviction from March, with conditions prohibiting firearm possession and requiring participation in addiction treatment during her probation.
