Ratan Tata's Legacy: Impact on Meghalaya and Beyond

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Ratan Tata, highlighting the industrialist's significant role in the state's development during the COVID-19 crisis and in promoting youth football leagues.

Although Tata never visited Meghalaya, his influence was profound. Through the Tata Trust, the state received supplies during the pandemic and benefited from India's first grassroots football league for young athletes, which was a success story, according to Sangma.

The Chief Minister praised Tata for his industrial advancements, but more importantly, for his philanthropic nature and ability to impact lives across India with kindness, humility, and simplicity, ensuring his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)