Bollywood Stars Embrace Traditions: Celebrating Durga Puja and Navratri in Style

Bollywood stars have taken the spotlight at the ongoing Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations in Mumbai and Kolkata, showcasing a blend of tradition and glamour. Prominent figures such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Rani Mukerji, adorned in stunning traditional attire, joined the festivities with spirits high and prayers sincere.

In Mumbai, Alia Bhatt was seen at the Durga Puja pandal, clad in a radiant red saree. She met with fellow actress Kajol and her sister Tanishaa, who are known to frequent these celebrations. Ajay Devgn, accompanied by his son Yug, was attired in matching blue kurtas, capturing the essence of familial joy and devotion.

Adding to the festive cheer, celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and veteran stars such as Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan made gracious appearances. The beloved tradition commemorates the goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur, embodying messages of unity and cultural richness that resonate deeply across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)