Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Embrace Traditions: Celebrating Durga Puja and Navratri in Style

Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Rani Mukerji, joined in the Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations across Mumbai and Kolkata. The festivities featured traditional attire, prayers, and memorable moments, highlighting the cultural significance of this Hindu festival that honors the goddess Durga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:37 IST
Bollywood Stars Embrace Traditions: Celebrating Durga Puja and Navratri in Style
Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars have taken the spotlight at the ongoing Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations in Mumbai and Kolkata, showcasing a blend of tradition and glamour. Prominent figures such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Rani Mukerji, adorned in stunning traditional attire, joined the festivities with spirits high and prayers sincere.

In Mumbai, Alia Bhatt was seen at the Durga Puja pandal, clad in a radiant red saree. She met with fellow actress Kajol and her sister Tanishaa, who are known to frequent these celebrations. Ajay Devgn, accompanied by his son Yug, was attired in matching blue kurtas, capturing the essence of familial joy and devotion.

Adding to the festive cheer, celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and veteran stars such as Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan made gracious appearances. The beloved tradition commemorates the goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur, embodying messages of unity and cultural richness that resonate deeply across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024