Kejriwal Advocates for 'Ram Rajya': Education and Healthcare for All

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal evoked the concept of 'Ram Rajya' as he addressed a gathering at a Ramleela in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, on Friday. In his speech, Kejriwal underscored the need for universal education and healthcare, inspired by the principles embodied by Lord Rama.

The former chief minister pointed to the ideals of justice, equality, and service that Lord Rama stood for, stating that these values should serve as a template for governance and societal development. He emphasized that no child should be left without education and no one should face healthcare denial due to financial constraints.

Kejriwal also stressed the importance of cultural preservation, urging adults to expose their children to Indian cultural events like Ramleela. He called for the continuation and transmission of these cultural teachings to future generations, effectively integrating them into everyday life.

