Phallic Art Installation Stirs Controversy in Naples
A controversial 12-metre phallic-shaped art installation designed by Gaetano Pesce in Naples is drawing attention. The piece, named 'Tu si' 'na cosa grande,' is intended to reflect the costume of Pulcinella, a character from the Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte,' but its appearance has sparked debate.
The installation, named 'Tu si' 'na cosa grande,' is located in one of the city's main squares and is said to symbolize the stylized costume of Pulcinella, a famous character from the traditional Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte.'
While some appreciate the piece as a bold artistic statement, its suggestive appearance has prompted a variety of responses from local residents and officials, igniting discussions about art and censorship in public spaces.
