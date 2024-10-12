Left Menu

Phallic Art Installation Stirs Controversy in Naples

A controversial 12-metre phallic-shaped art installation designed by Gaetano Pesce in Naples is drawing attention. The piece, named 'Tu si' 'na cosa grande,' is intended to reflect the costume of Pulcinella, a character from the Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte,' but its appearance has sparked debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 02:28 IST
Phallic Art Installation Stirs Controversy in Naples

A 12-metre tall art installation in Naples is at the heart of a cultural controversy due to its provocative shape. Conceived by the late Italian designer Gaetano Pesce, the piece has captured public attention for its striking resemblance to a phallus.

The installation, named 'Tu si' 'na cosa grande,' is located in one of the city's main squares and is said to symbolize the stylized costume of Pulcinella, a famous character from the traditional Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte.'

While some appreciate the piece as a bold artistic statement, its suggestive appearance has prompted a variety of responses from local residents and officials, igniting discussions about art and censorship in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

