Phallic Art Installation Stirs Controversy in Naples

A 12-metre tall art installation in Naples is at the heart of a cultural controversy due to its provocative shape. Conceived by the late Italian designer Gaetano Pesce, the piece has captured public attention for its striking resemblance to a phallus.

The installation, named 'Tu si' 'na cosa grande,' is located in one of the city's main squares and is said to symbolize the stylized costume of Pulcinella, a famous character from the traditional Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte.'

While some appreciate the piece as a bold artistic statement, its suggestive appearance has prompted a variety of responses from local residents and officials, igniting discussions about art and censorship in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)