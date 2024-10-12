Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Addresses National Challenges Ahead

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the strengthening of India's global reputation but warned of conspiracies aiming to destabilize the nation. Addressing the Vijayadasahmi rally, he emphasized national character, societal harmony, and environmental conservation, urging vigilance against divisiveness and supporting a 'swadeshi' lifestyle as India enters RSS's centenary year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:14 IST
Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the RSS, has emphasized India's growing strength and reputation on the global stage, while cautioning against conspiracies aimed at disturbing the nation's stability. Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) annual Vijayadasahmi rally, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of national character as the foundation of the country's respect and strength internationally.

Bhagwat expressed his concerns over regional and international issues, including the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, as possible threats. Highlighting historical figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar and Dayananda Saraswati, he urged Indians to draw inspiration from their dedication to society, dharma, and culture. Bhagwat also discussed the significance of the recent peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the RSS enters its centenary year, Bhagwat called for the unification of Hindus and emphasized the pressing issues of societal harmony, environmental conservation, and the threat from external narratives against India, such as those emerging from Bangladesh. Urging for 'swadeshi' behavior, he underscored the need for community-oriented festivals and a developmental path rooted in Indian tradition.

