Sidhique’s Legal Battle: Unfolding Allegations in Malayalam Cinema

Malayalam film actor Sidhique was once again questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding a rape case registered against him.

This marks the second time he has faced the investigators following a complaint filed by a young woman actor. On Saturday, Sidhique spent nearly two hours at the Cantonment police station for questioning, in addition to a prior four-hour session earlier in the week.

The allegations stem from an incident where he is accused of sexually assaulting a young female actor at a Thiruvananthapuram hotel under the guise of offering her a film role. Notably, the Supreme Court recently granted Sidhique interim protection from arrest, while the Kerala High Court cited the severity of the charges and the necessity of custodial interrogation.

Sidhique has been booked under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. He alleges that the accusations are false and a form of harassment ongoing since 2019. This case is part of a more extensive probe into sexual harassment claims against prominent Malayalam film figures, following a judicial committee report on such crimes against female actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)