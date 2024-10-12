Left Menu

Sidhique’s Legal Battle: Unfolding Allegations in Malayalam Cinema

Malayalam film actor Sidhique has been questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a rape case filed by a young female actor. This case highlights broader investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct within the Malayalam film industry. Sidhique is denying the accusations and claims harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:22 IST
Sidhique’s Legal Battle: Unfolding Allegations in Malayalam Cinema
Sidhique
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film actor Sidhique was once again questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding a rape case registered against him.

This marks the second time he has faced the investigators following a complaint filed by a young woman actor. On Saturday, Sidhique spent nearly two hours at the Cantonment police station for questioning, in addition to a prior four-hour session earlier in the week.

The allegations stem from an incident where he is accused of sexually assaulting a young female actor at a Thiruvananthapuram hotel under the guise of offering her a film role. Notably, the Supreme Court recently granted Sidhique interim protection from arrest, while the Kerala High Court cited the severity of the charges and the necessity of custodial interrogation.

Sidhique has been booked under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. He alleges that the accusations are false and a form of harassment ongoing since 2019. This case is part of a more extensive probe into sexual harassment claims against prominent Malayalam film figures, following a judicial committee report on such crimes against female actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024