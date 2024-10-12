RSS Chief Bhagwat Condemns Cultural Decay in Kolkata Incident
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized the cover-up attempts surrounding the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College. During the Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur, he linked the case to cultural decay and corruption, targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat strongly condemned efforts to conceal the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Addressing RSS workers at the annual Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur, Bhagwat pointed to a broader societal issue of cultural decay as the root cause of such crimes.
He criticized the nexus of crime, politics, and toxic culture, blaming the TMC government in West Bengal for attempting to shield those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Urges Voters to Choose a Corruption-Free Future in J&K
BJP Accuses Karnataka CM of Corruption, Targets Congress
Jammu and Kashmir Votes: Modi Promises New Era Without Corruption and Terrorism
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Corruption and Farmer Betrayal at Haryana Rally
Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah Government on Alleged Corruption