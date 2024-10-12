Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat Condemns Cultural Decay in Kolkata Incident

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized the cover-up attempts surrounding the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College. During the Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur, he linked the case to cultural decay and corruption, targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:05 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat strongly condemned efforts to conceal the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Addressing RSS workers at the annual Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur, Bhagwat pointed to a broader societal issue of cultural decay as the root cause of such crimes.

He criticized the nexus of crime, politics, and toxic culture, blaming the TMC government in West Bengal for attempting to shield those responsible.

