BJP's Virtual Queue Dissent: Sabarimala Dispute Intensifies
The BJP criticizes Kerala's decision to mandate online booking for Sabarimala pilgrimage, threatening protests as Congress also opposes it. The Travancore Devaswom Board supports the move for safety. Concerns grow over accessibility for pilgrims unfamiliar with technology.
- Country:
- India
The BJP launched a fierce critique against Kerala's Left government over its move to exclusively allow virtual queue booking for Sabarimala Temple visits during the annual pilgrimage season. Threatening aggressive demonstrations, BJP pledged to assist devotees who prefer not to use the online system.
State BJP president K Surendran emphasized that the decision to mandate virtual queue bookings is unacceptable, questioning the practicality for the multitude of devotees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The BJP accused the government of agitating tensions under the guise of Supreme Court directives, reaffirming the party's commitment to support all devotees.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala echoed similar sentiments, urging the continuation of spot bookings alongside the online system. Concerns were raised about the exclusion of non-tech-savvy pilgrims from other states. However, the Travancore Devaswom Board defended the virtual queue system, highlighting its necessity for maintaining order and security at the hill shrine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nation Pays Tribute to Kerala Lorry Driver Arjun After Tragic Landslide Recovery
Kerala's Aviation Prospects: A High-Level Meeting in Delhi
Kerala Travel Mart: Unleashing the Untapped Potential of Plantation Tourism
NorthEast United FC Seeks Redemption Against Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League Clash
Kerala's Political Turmoil: Debate Over ADGP's Controversial Meeting with RSS Leaders