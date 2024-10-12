BJP's Virtual Queue Dissent: Sabarimala Dispute Intensifies

The BJP launched a fierce critique against Kerala's Left government over its move to exclusively allow virtual queue booking for Sabarimala Temple visits during the annual pilgrimage season. Threatening aggressive demonstrations, BJP pledged to assist devotees who prefer not to use the online system.

State BJP president K Surendran emphasized that the decision to mandate virtual queue bookings is unacceptable, questioning the practicality for the multitude of devotees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The BJP accused the government of agitating tensions under the guise of Supreme Court directives, reaffirming the party's commitment to support all devotees.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala echoed similar sentiments, urging the continuation of spot bookings alongside the online system. Concerns were raised about the exclusion of non-tech-savvy pilgrims from other states. However, the Travancore Devaswom Board defended the virtual queue system, highlighting its necessity for maintaining order and security at the hill shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)