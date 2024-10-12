Left Menu

BJP's Virtual Queue Dissent: Sabarimala Dispute Intensifies

The BJP criticizes Kerala's decision to mandate online booking for Sabarimala pilgrimage, threatening protests as Congress also opposes it. The Travancore Devaswom Board supports the move for safety. Concerns grow over accessibility for pilgrims unfamiliar with technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:45 IST
BJP's Virtual Queue Dissent: Sabarimala Dispute Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP launched a fierce critique against Kerala's Left government over its move to exclusively allow virtual queue booking for Sabarimala Temple visits during the annual pilgrimage season. Threatening aggressive demonstrations, BJP pledged to assist devotees who prefer not to use the online system.

State BJP president K Surendran emphasized that the decision to mandate virtual queue bookings is unacceptable, questioning the practicality for the multitude of devotees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The BJP accused the government of agitating tensions under the guise of Supreme Court directives, reaffirming the party's commitment to support all devotees.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala echoed similar sentiments, urging the continuation of spot bookings alongside the online system. Concerns were raised about the exclusion of non-tech-savvy pilgrims from other states. However, the Travancore Devaswom Board defended the virtual queue system, highlighting its necessity for maintaining order and security at the hill shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024