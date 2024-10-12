Left Menu

The Majestic Heritage: Mysuru Dasara's Spectacular Celebration

The Mysuru Dasara concluded with a grand procession in Mysuru, showcasing Karnataka's culture. Thousands witnessed the Jamboo Savari, led by elephant Abhimanyu. Celebrations included navratri rituals, cultural events, and a torchlight parade. The tradition, dating back to 1610, keeps attracting visitors from all over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:53 IST
On Saturday, the curtains closed on the 10-day Mysuru Dasara celebrations, culminating in a grand procession in the palace city of Mysuru, marking Vijayadashami. Known as 'Nada Habba' or state festival, this year's event highlighted Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, with significant royal pomp and grandeur.

Thousands lined up to witness the iconic 'Jamboo Savari', where a dozen caparisoned elephants, led by Abhimanyu, paraded a gold-laden howdah carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. The procession began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah performing traditional rituals at the Amba Vilas Palace.

Amidst cultural performances and tableaux, the procession proceeded through the city to Bannimantapa, ending with a torchlight parade and drone show. Celebrations included various cultural events and ceremonies connected to the royal family's traditions, continuing the historical legacy preserved by the Wadiyars of Mysuru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

