Stones Disrupt Durga Idol Procession in Kotwali Nagar

A Durga idol immersion procession was disrupted on Saturday night in the Kotwali Nagar area as stones were hurled at participants, police reported. The Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal, noted that the incident occurred near the Nuramal temple on Station Road.

Authorities quickly intervened, urging the procession's participants to continue on their path, ensuring that the event proceeded without further incident.

To maintain public order and safety, a police force was deployed at the scene. No further disturbances were reported following the prompt action of law enforcement.

