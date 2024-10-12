Left Menu

Stones Disrupt Durga Idol Procession in Kotwali Nagar

A Durga idol procession in Kotwali Nagar faced disruption when stones were thrown at participants. The incident occurred near Nuramal temple on Station Road. Local authorities intervened promptly, encouraging the procession to continue and deploying police to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:31 IST
A Durga idol immersion procession was disrupted on Saturday night in the Kotwali Nagar area as stones were hurled at participants, police reported. The Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal, noted that the incident occurred near the Nuramal temple on Station Road.

Authorities quickly intervened, urging the procession's participants to continue on their path, ensuring that the event proceeded without further incident.

To maintain public order and safety, a police force was deployed at the scene. No further disturbances were reported following the prompt action of law enforcement.

