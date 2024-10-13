Firdosa Bashir: Reviving Islamic Calligraphy in South Kashmir

Firdosa Bashir, a promising Islamic calligraphy artist from Kehribal, Anantnag in South Kashmir, is drawing attention with her exquisite artwork. After completing high school, Firdosa opted to attend an Islamic seminary to delve deeper into Islamic literature, but her passion for Arabic script calligraphy soon dominated her pursuits.

Her creations elegantly portray the spiritual essence of Islam, blending traditional calligraphy with her innovative ideas. Firdosa's art is renowned for its vivid colors and intricate designs, winning admiration within her community. Reflecting on her journey, she stated, "Witnessing a girl on YouTube with a huge following inspired me to explore calligraphy, despite having no prior training."

Firdosa's path hasn't been without hurdles. Initially, her family was skeptical about her career choice in calligraphy. Over time, however, they grew supportive. She recalls, "My passion gave me happiness, and I realized becoming an IPS officer wasn't my calling. I decided to pursue calligraphy seriously. Though met with initial doubts, my family now takes pride in my accomplishments."

Beyond creating stunning art, Firdosa is rejuvenating the tradition of Islamic calligraphy in her community by conducting workshops and participating in exhibitions. Her commitment serves as a beacon for Kashmir's youth, revealing unseen talents and championing the need for opportunities to cultivate artistic skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)