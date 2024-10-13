Left Menu

Shocking Murder of NCP Leader Siddique Sparks Political Turmoil

Baba Siddique, a key figure in the Nationalist Congress Party, was murdered, sending shockwaves through Maharashtra's political scene. As authorities investigate, notable reactions include actor Raza Murad's call for answers. Two suspects are in custody, and the case underscores failing security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:09 IST
Raza Murad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena of Maharashtra is in upheaval following the assassination of Baba Siddique, a prominent leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former state minister. Siddique was brutally gunned down near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, succumbing to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital late on Saturday night.

In light of the chilling event, actor Raza Murad voiced his grief and disbelief. 'People lost a good leader, and I lost one of my good friends,' Murad lamented, calling the incident a tragic occurrence. He is urging for a comprehensive probe into the shooting's circumstances, raising concerns about the security arrangements at the time of the attack.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken action, filing a case at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. The police have already arrested Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, both suspects reportedly in Mumbai at the incident's time. Reports indicate Siddique was hit by three out of six fired bullets, with ongoing efforts to capture a third suspect.

Reacting to the murder, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged that Siddique will be cremated with full state honors, acknowledging the profound influence he had within the region. This incident highlights glaring issues in security protocols and poses a significant inquiry for political figures across the state. Authorities continue their investigation amid mounting pressure for justice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

