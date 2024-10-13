Diwali Showdown: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' vs. 'Singham Again'

With the theatrical release of films becoming a rarity, actor Kartik Aaryan expresses optimism for the box office prospects of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again'. Both movies debut on Diwali, promising a cinematic feast for audiences.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, blends horror with comedy and features Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit among its cast. Meanwhile, 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty, is a contemporary take on the Ramayana, starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and more.

Aaryan asserts that there is no rivalry between the films, as he reprises his role as Rooh Baba. He encourages audiences to enjoy the distinct cinematic experiences both films offer without perceiving them as competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)