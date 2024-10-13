Left Menu

Tragic Dussehra Accident: Boy Loses Life in Homemade Firecracker Blast

A 13-year-old boy died following injuries from an explosion in an iron pipe filled with potassium. The incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations in Sham Nagar when two boys tried to create a firecracker sound. Both were hospitalized, but Ashish succumbed to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:45 IST
Tragic Dussehra Accident: Boy Loses Life in Homemade Firecracker Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy has tragically lost his life after an explosion in an iron pipe filled with potassium during a Dussehra celebration in Sham Nagar, police reported on Sunday.

The blast occurred on Saturday as two young boys attempted to make a homemade firecracker, using powdered potassium and an iron pipe, on a rooftop.

The boys, Ashish, aged 13, and Aman, aged 14, were initially taken to the Civil hospital and later transferred to a private hospital. Ashish was eventually moved to an Amritsar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Inspector Amandeep Nahar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024