Tragic Dussehra Accident: Boy Loses Life in Homemade Firecracker Blast
A 13-year-old boy died following injuries from an explosion in an iron pipe filled with potassium. The incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations in Sham Nagar when two boys tried to create a firecracker sound. Both were hospitalized, but Ashish succumbed to injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A 13-year-old boy has tragically lost his life after an explosion in an iron pipe filled with potassium during a Dussehra celebration in Sham Nagar, police reported on Sunday.
The blast occurred on Saturday as two young boys attempted to make a homemade firecracker, using powdered potassium and an iron pipe, on a rooftop.
The boys, Ashish, aged 13, and Aman, aged 14, were initially taken to the Civil hospital and later transferred to a private hospital. Ashish was eventually moved to an Amritsar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Inspector Amandeep Nahar stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- Dussehra
- firecracker
- injury
- Sham Nagar
- iron pipe
- potassium
- hospitalization
- fatality
- police
Advertisement