Tragic Dussehra Accident: Boy Loses Life in Homemade Firecracker Blast

A 13-year-old boy has tragically lost his life after an explosion in an iron pipe filled with potassium during a Dussehra celebration in Sham Nagar, police reported on Sunday.

The blast occurred on Saturday as two young boys attempted to make a homemade firecracker, using powdered potassium and an iron pipe, on a rooftop.

The boys, Ashish, aged 13, and Aman, aged 14, were initially taken to the Civil hospital and later transferred to a private hospital. Ashish was eventually moved to an Amritsar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Inspector Amandeep Nahar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)