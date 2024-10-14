Left Menu

Film Star's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Film actor Bala was arrested after his ex-wife and their daughter filed a complaint. Charges include defamation on social media, insulting womanhood, and cruelty towards children. He was taken from his home by police and is expected to appear in court soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-10-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:33 IST
Bala
  • Country:
  • India

Film actor Bala found himself in legal trouble early Monday when police arrested him following a complaint by his ex-wife and their daughter.

The charges against Bala involve defamation via social media, insulting the dignity of womanhood, and cruelty towards children, according to police statements.

Bala was taken into custody from his residence and is expected to face the judiciary shortly as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

