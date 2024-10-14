Left Menu

Cricket Meets NFL: Sachin Tendulkar's Texas Triumph

Sachin Tendulkar received a custom Number 10 jersey during a Dallas Cowboys NFL game, highlighting cricket's growing presence in the U.S. His efforts with the National Cricket League (NCL) aim to bring cricket to American audiences. The NCL is gaining traction as a major cricket event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:16 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketing legend, was honored with a custom Number 10 jersey by Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones during an NFL game, marking cricket's expanding influence in America.

Tendulkar, co-owner of the National Cricket League (NCL), is pivotal in introducing the sport to new audiences with his innovative Sixty Strikes format.

The NCL, supported by the ICC and SEE Holdings, is set to conclude with significant participation from cricket stars, establishing it as a prominent event on the global sports stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

