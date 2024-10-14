Netflix Cancels 'Unstable' After Two Seasons

Netflix has unexpectedly canceled its comedy series 'Unstable' after only two seasons. The comedy, which was fronted by Emmy Award-winning actor Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, failed to capture the audience's attention despite a promising debut.

After premiering its second season on August 1, the show was unable to break into Netflix's internal top 10 rankings in the weeks that followed. The inaugural season, released in March 2023, garnered moderate viewership, claiming the 10th spot in its premiere week with 1.4 million views, measured as hours watched divided by runtime.

The series revolved around Rob Lowe playing an eccentric head of a biotechnology company, while his son, played by John Owen Lowe, joined the company in an attempt to restore order. The ensemble cast included Sian Clifford and Fred Armisen, among others, in recurring roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)