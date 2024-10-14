Left Menu

Kriti Sanon Charms Fans at 'Do Patti' Trailer Launch

Kriti Sanon captivated fans with her heartfelt interactions during the 'Do Patti' trailer launch in Mumbai. Alongside co-star Kajol, Kriti revealed her dual roles in the upcoming Netflix thriller. She expressed deep connection to the project, marking her debut as a producer with a powerful message-driven narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:43 IST
Kriti Sanon Charms Fans at 'Do Patti' Trailer Launch
Kriti Sanon with her fan (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon delighted fans at the 'Do Patti' trailer launch in Mumbai with her warm interactions, particularly with a young admirer. The event saw children enthusiastically cheering for the actress, who reciprocated with grace and generosity by hugging a young fan on stage and accepting a gift.

Kriti will star alongside Kajol in the Netflix thriller 'Do Patti,' directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film, co-starring Shaheer Sheikh, is slated for release on October 25. During the event, the trailer unveiled Kajol's role as a cop and Kriti's intriguing double role, adding to the project's anticipation.

In a press statement, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement about the film, highlighting its significance as her first venture as a producer. She emphasized the journey of nurturing 'Do Patti' alongside fellow producer Kanika Dhillon, underscoring the film's powerful message. Kriti eagerly awaits the audience's response to this special project and its narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024