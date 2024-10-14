Kriti Sanon Charms Fans at 'Do Patti' Trailer Launch

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon delighted fans at the 'Do Patti' trailer launch in Mumbai with her warm interactions, particularly with a young admirer. The event saw children enthusiastically cheering for the actress, who reciprocated with grace and generosity by hugging a young fan on stage and accepting a gift.

Kriti will star alongside Kajol in the Netflix thriller 'Do Patti,' directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film, co-starring Shaheer Sheikh, is slated for release on October 25. During the event, the trailer unveiled Kajol's role as a cop and Kriti's intriguing double role, adding to the project's anticipation.

In a press statement, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement about the film, highlighting its significance as her first venture as a producer. She emphasized the journey of nurturing 'Do Patti' alongside fellow producer Kanika Dhillon, underscoring the film's powerful message. Kriti eagerly awaits the audience's response to this special project and its narrative.

