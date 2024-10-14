Left Menu

Life-Saving Surgery: Brunei's Second Chance

A stray dog named Brunei from Kalyan underwent a critical surgery performed by a veterinarian from PAWS in Thane. The surgery involved removing a massive 2 kg tumor. This act highlights PAWS's commitment to providing essential medical care to animals in distress, ensuring their well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A stray dog named Brunei has been given a second chance at life thanks to emergency surgery carried out by a skilled veterinarian in Thane district. Brunei, hailing from Kalyan, was operated on by a veterinarian associated with PAWS, a group dedicated to animal welfare.

The intricate two-hour surgical procedure involved removing a substantial, 2 kg tumor from beneath the dog's stomach, showcasing the surgeon's expertise and the organization's commitment to aiding animals in need.

This extraordinary effort by PAWS underscores its unwavering dedication to assisting distressed dogs requiring urgent medical care, reinforcing their resolve to promote animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

