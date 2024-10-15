Left Menu

Kerala Ensures Smooth Sabarimala Darshan Amidst Queue Controversy

The Kerala government reversed its decision to allow only virtual queue bookings for Sabarimala darshan, announcing the provision of smooth darshan for all pilgrims, even without online registration. This move came after significant protests, with further discussions to ensure an efficient booking system continuing in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has reversed its earlier decision to limit Sabarimala temple access through virtual queue bookings only, addressing concerns raised by the public. Pilgrims will now be assured of a smooth darshan experience, whether they book through the virtual queue or not, confirmed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly.

The move comes after widespread protests, including threats of agitation by the BJP, pressing the government to maintain both spot and virtual booking options. The decision aims to ensure that every pilgrim, regardless of their tech-savvy level, can access the pilgrimage site.

The government emphasized the importance of a digital queue system for safety and management, with previous trials at major sites like Tirupati proving successful. The updated policy reflects a balance between technological efficiency and traditional access methods for the upcoming pilgrimage season starting mid-November.

