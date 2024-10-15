Left Menu

Eco-friendly Durga Idol Immersions Revolutionize Tradition

In Kolkata, a new eco-friendly approach to Durga idol immersions has been embraced, reducing water pollution by conducting the process inside marquees. Environmentalists applaud this shift from the traditional river immersions, as leaders like Bappaditya Dasgupta note the importance of preserving natural resources.

Updated: 15-10-2024 18:48 IST
A revolutionary change has taken place in Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations, where traditional rituals have merged with environmental consciousness. This year, several organizers opted to wash and melt idols within marquees, rather than immersing them in rivers and ponds, significantly reducing water pollution.

All pre-immersion rituals were maintained, ensuring cultural authenticity, while transitioning to this eco-friendlier approach. According to Bappaditya Dasgupta, head of one puja committee, their innovative method leverages fire brigade hoses to symbolize the immersion process, while maintaining respect for nature. North Kolkata's Tala Prattay previously immersed idols in the Hooghly River but now cite contamination concerns as a reason for change.

Environmental advocates like Somendra Mohan Ghosh and Subhas Datta support this method, arguing idol immersion in natural water bodies isn't essential. Their stance has influenced local governmental clean-up efforts post-immersion, encouraging widespread adoption of these eco-friendly practices during the city's cherished festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

