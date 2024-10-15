Akal Takht's Directive: Valtoha's Expulsion from SAD Over Clergy Allegations

The jathedar of Akal Takht, the preeminent religious authority among Sikhs, has issued a stern directive for Virsa Singh Valtoha's expulsion from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The decision follows charges that Valtoha engaged in character assassination of key Sikh religious figures.

During an emergency meeting, Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh scrutinized accusations that Valtoha suggested undue political influence by BJP-RSS on the clergy, affecting decisions related to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Despite appearing in person and offering a written apology, Valtoha was deemed culpable.

The order, requiring swift action, was conveyed to SAD's acting president, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, mandating the termination of Valtoha's membership for a decade. This decisive step underscores the Akal Takht's commitment to maintaining its integrity and independence from political meddling.

