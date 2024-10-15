Left Menu

Empowering the Pillars of Agriculture: Celebrating Mahila Kisan Diwas

VillageNama celebrated 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' by organizing a seminar in the national capital to honor women farmers and discuss their challenges. The event featured experts and women farmers, advocating for fair wages and access to resources while recognizing their essential contributions to agriculture and food security.

VillageNama, a prominent think tank focused on rural development, held a significant event on Tuesday to celebrate 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' in the nation's capital. This seminar was organized to honor the invaluable contributions of women farmers in agriculture and to discuss the multitude of challenges faced by them in their professions.

The event, described in their statement, also featured a round-table titled 'Rural Women Farmers and Agri Workers.' It brought together an esteemed group of experts, economists, academicians, alongside women farmers, aiming to shed light on the gender-specific difficulties encountered within the agricultural sector.

Aligned with the global observance of International Rural Women's Day on October 15th, the occasion projected strategies for the empowerment of women farmers. It emphasized the importance of advocating for equal wages, access to market information, land, and credit, all while reshaping agriculture's narrative to fully acknowledge the critical roles women play in securing food supply.

