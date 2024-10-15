Left Menu

Identity Clash in Goa: Velingkar's Battle Against Cultural Erosion

Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar criticizes successive governments for failing to restore Goa’s cultural identity, which he claims was damaged during Portuguese rule. He laments government-supported anti-cultural practices and highlights societal issues following liberation, such as drug culture and controversial festivals.

Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, who recently received anticipatory bail from the High Court, has openly criticized the state's successive governments. He claims they have failed to restore Goa's cultural identity, compromised during Portuguese rule.

Addressing an audience at the 'Go-Dhvaj Sthapana Yatra' in Kundaim village, Velingkar voiced concerns over the Portuguese-era Inquisition's torture, which, he insists, left a lasting scar on Goan society.

Velingkar accused post-liberation governments of promoting anti-cultural activities over traditional values, citing issues such as drug influence, casinos, and the controversial Sunburn festival.

