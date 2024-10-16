Left Menu

Parisian Eco Renaissance: Transforming the City of Light

As Paris prepares for the reopening of Notre Dame, the iconic city is undergoing an eco-transformation. Plans include creating green spaces around Notre Dame, revamping historical sites like Place de la Concorde, and introducing green promenades. A dispute over the Eiffel Tower's future looms over the ambitious projects.

In an ambitious move to greenify the French capital, Paris is set to unveil a transformative project around Notre Dame as part of a larger citywide eco-revival. The Notre Dame project, priced at 50 million euros, will not only restore the iconic cathedral but also introduce green spaces to revitalize its surroundings.

Paris's transformation extends beyond Notre Dame, with plans to overhaul historical areas like the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde, fostering eco-friendly designs while maintaining their rich history. These initiatives promise reduced traffic at landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe and enhanced green promenades.

Despite widespread support for the city's facelift, a heated debate has emerged between Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Culture Minister Rachida Dati over the future use of the Eiffel Tower. This dispute centers around keeping the Olympic rings on the tower, which Dati opposes, citing heritage protection concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

