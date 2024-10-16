Threads of Identity and Change: Exploring Kabir in Varanasi

In his debut feature 'Jhini Bini Chadariya,' filmmaker Ritesh Sharma explores Kabir's essence through a poignant tale set in Varanasi. The film intersects the lives of a reclusive weaver and a headstrong dancer, both in search of identity and space amidst the city's rapid transformation.

While the protagonists barely meet, their brief encounter leaves an indelible mark, mirroring the city's dual role as backdrop and character. Through their stories, the film examines the underlying politics and cultural shifts reshaping Varanasi and beyond.

Presented by Anurag Kashyap, 'Jhini Bini Chadariya' premiered to acclaim at international film festivals. Despite challenges, Sharma's exploration of Kabir's teachings in contemporary society shines, with a nod to the enduring human quest for understanding in a divided world.

(With inputs from agencies.)