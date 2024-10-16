Strengthening Ties: Israeli Ambassador Visits Ram Temple

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar, alongside his wife, made a significant visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The visit is a testament to the strengthening relationship between Israel and Uttar Pradesh.

Arriving late on Tuesday, Azar also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Adityanath emphasized the 'deep bond' between UP and Israel in their discussions.

The dialogue touched on various areas of collaboration, including employing Israeli technology to enhance security at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025. Discussions also included investments in UP's semiconductor and water sectors, along with expanding skilled manpower and collaboration in agriculture and irrigation.

