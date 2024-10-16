Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Israeli Ambassador Visits Ram Temple

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and discussed strengthening the bond between Israel and UP, focusing on security, technology, agriculture, and manpower expansion. Israel is set to invest in UP's semiconductor and water sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:07 IST
Strengthening Ties: Israeli Ambassador Visits Ram Temple
Reuven Azar
  • Country:
  • India

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar, alongside his wife, made a significant visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The visit is a testament to the strengthening relationship between Israel and Uttar Pradesh.

Arriving late on Tuesday, Azar also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Adityanath emphasized the 'deep bond' between UP and Israel in their discussions.

The dialogue touched on various areas of collaboration, including employing Israeli technology to enhance security at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025. Discussions also included investments in UP's semiconductor and water sectors, along with expanding skilled manpower and collaboration in agriculture and irrigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024