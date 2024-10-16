Left Menu

Serena Williams' Health Journey: Overcoming Obstacles with Grace

Tennis icon Serena Williams revealed the removal of a benign cyst from her neck. Despite initial hesitation, she decided to undergo surgery as the cyst grew. Now recovering, Williams, who retired in 2022, remains grateful for her health and the enduring support she's received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:59 IST
Serena Williams' Health Journey: Overcoming Obstacles with Grace
Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams recently shared that she underwent surgery to remove a benign branchial cyst from her neck, describing it as "the size of a small grapefruit." Williams made the announcement on social media, assuring fans that she is in good health after the procedure.

Initially discovered in May, the cyst did not require immediate removal. However, as it continued to grow, doctors advised further testing and a biopsy, which confirmed it was non-cancerous. Following medical advice, Williams opted for the removal and shared videos of herself recovering in a hospital bed, expressing gratitude and relief.

Williams, who declared she was "evolving" rather than retiring from tennis, after the 2022 U.S. Open, has had a decorated career, amassing 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside sister Venus. Her reign atop the WTA rankings spanned over 300 weeks, and she remains a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024