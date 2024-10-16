Protest Disrupts Anti-Superstition Event
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha disrupted an anti-superstition program featuring activist Shyam Manav, alleging it was politically motivated in favor of Congress. The event, organized by Manav's group, was interrupted, leading to police intervention and the removal of the protesters.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of India's BJP, disrupted an event hosted by renowned anti-superstition activist Shyam Manav on Wednesday.
Accusations were made by BJYM members that the gathering was politically charged, aimed at supporting the Congress rather than addressing superstition, according to police reports.
Known for leading the Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, Manav's event was interrupted before police stepped in to remove the BJYM protestors.
