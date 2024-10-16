Reuniting the Lost: Prayagraj's Digital Innovation at Kumbh 2025

Authorities in Prayagraj have unveiled plans for a high-tech registration system aimed at reuniting missing individuals with their families at the upcoming Kumbh Fair in 2025. This system, featuring digital 'Khoya-paya' (lost-and-found) centres, is a joint venture between the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the police, designed to curb missing person cases during the fair.

The initiative places a strong emphasis on the safety of all visitors, particularly children and the elderly, ensuring a secure and memorable experience. The new system promises to transform a fair once linked with tales of separation into a platform for heartwarming reunions.

Innovative measures include announcements for missing persons and the use of social media platforms like Facebook and X to share information quickly. Further, unclaimed individuals will be taken into police protection, with special focus on verifying the identities of those who claim them, ensuring enhanced safeguarding for children and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)