Conmen Trick Bullion Trader with Fake Cash of Anupam Kher Notes

Three men were arrested in Ahmedabad for duping a bullion trader with counterfeit notes featuring Anupam Kher's face to acquire gold. Gold worth Rs 1.37 crore was recovered, while the fraud involved Rs 1.5 crore. The main accused, Dipak Rajput, has multiple criminal records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sensational con job, police arrested three men in Ahmedabad accused of deceiving a bullion trader with fake currency notes depicting actor Anupam Kher to procure gold worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The suspects, identified as Dipak Rajput, Narendra Jadav, and Kalpesh Mehta, were caught with gold valued at Rs 1.37 crore, said a crime branch release. The fraudulent scheme involved trading gold for counterfeit notes, and three other suspects remain at large.

Rajput and accomplices reportedly convinced a printer to produce the notes, claiming they were film props. Rajput, a seasoned criminal, cleverly disguised himself and successfully executed the fraud before being apprehended by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

