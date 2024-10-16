Conmen Trick Bullion Trader with Fake Cash of Anupam Kher Notes

In a sensational con job, police arrested three men in Ahmedabad accused of deceiving a bullion trader with fake currency notes depicting actor Anupam Kher to procure gold worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The suspects, identified as Dipak Rajput, Narendra Jadav, and Kalpesh Mehta, were caught with gold valued at Rs 1.37 crore, said a crime branch release. The fraudulent scheme involved trading gold for counterfeit notes, and three other suspects remain at large.

Rajput and accomplices reportedly convinced a printer to produce the notes, claiming they were film props. Rajput, a seasoned criminal, cleverly disguised himself and successfully executed the fraud before being apprehended by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)