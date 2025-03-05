Gold Heist: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested in Rs 17.29 Crore Smuggling Case

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. Further searches of her residence revealed gold jewelry valued at Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, DRI officials reported on Wednesday.

The actress is the stepdaughter of IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, according to a senior police official.

The investigation culminated in a total seizure worth Rs 17.29 crore, marking a significant operation against organized gold smuggling networks. It ranks among the largest recent gold seizures at Bengaluru airport, as per DRI.

(With inputs from agencies.)