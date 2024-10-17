Tragedy Strikes: Liam Payne Found Dead

Liam Payne, former member of the internationally acclaimed band One Direction, has been reported dead in Buenos Aires. Local media outlets cited that the 31-year-old British singer died from a fall outside a hotel in Palermo.

According to local reports, police were alerted to the hotel following an emergency call describing an 'aggressive man' possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. When authorities arrived, they discovered Payne in an interior hotel patio, confirming his untimely passing.

Payne gained fame alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson after One Direction rose to stardom through the British X Factor. The group, which became a global pop sensation, disbanded in 2016 as each member pursued solo ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)