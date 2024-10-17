Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Liam Payne Found Dead

Renowned singer Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction, was reported dead in Buenos Aires after a fall from a hotel. Local media suggest the 31-year-old may have been influenced by substances. An emergency call led local authorities to the hotel, where his death was confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Liam Payne Found Dead
Liam Payne

Liam Payne, former member of the internationally acclaimed band One Direction, has been reported dead in Buenos Aires. Local media outlets cited that the 31-year-old British singer died from a fall outside a hotel in Palermo.

According to local reports, police were alerted to the hotel following an emergency call describing an 'aggressive man' possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. When authorities arrived, they discovered Payne in an interior hotel patio, confirming his untimely passing.

Payne gained fame alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson after One Direction rose to stardom through the British X Factor. The group, which became a global pop sensation, disbanded in 2016 as each member pursued solo ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024