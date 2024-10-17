Odisha Pays Tribute to Iconic Personalities with Statue Installations

The Odisha government has announced an initiative to install statues of distinguished Odia icons and other renowned figures across various districts to educate the youth about their significant contributions. This project was unveiled during a meeting chaired by Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

An official release detailed the extensive discussions involving proposals from public representatives, noted individuals, and district administrations. This collaboration culminated in a comprehensive list of statues to be erected statewide.

The statues will honor influential figures like Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal, freedom fighter Dharma Singh Mandhata Majhi, and poet Kuntala Kumari Sabat. Other notable personalities include former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and poet Madhusudan Das. These figures are celebrated for enriching Odia culture and contributing to India's freedom struggle.

