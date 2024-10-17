Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Liam Payne's Unexpected Passing

Former One Direction member Liam Payne was found dead after allegedly falling from a hotel's balcony in Buenos Aires. Reports suggest he might have been under the influence of substances. Payne had openly discussed his struggles with mental health and substance use. His death prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:35 IST
Tragic Loss: Liam Payne's Unexpected Passing
Liam Payne

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has tragically passed away after reportedly falling from a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentine police confirmed. The incident occurred when police were alerted about a disturbance involving an 'aggressive man,' suspected to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Upon arriving, police were informed by the hotel manager about a loud noise, only to find that Payne had fallen from his room's third-floor balcony. Audio recordings reveal a hotel employee calling for police assistance due to the chaotic scene before the fall.

Payne, who rose to fame with One Direction before embarking on a solo career, had publicly shared his battles with mental health and substance use. His untimely death has left fans, as well as music industry colleagues, in mourning, remembering him for his kindness and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024