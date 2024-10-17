Cynthia Erivo Criticizes Fan-Made 'Wicked' Poster for Concealing Her Face

Cynthia Erivo, star of the upcoming 'Wicked' film, has voiced her disapproval of a fan-made poster that conceals her face, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The official Universal Pictures poster, directed by Jon M. Chu, originally paid tribute to the Broadway musical's artwork.

The altered version, however, obscures Erivo's eyes and face to mimic the Broadway poster's style more closely. Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, expressed her frustration on Instagram. She highlighted the significance of eye contact, saying, "I am a real-life human being, and communication through our eyes is powerful."

Erivo, playing alongside Ariana Grande as Glinda, further condemned the fan-made poster, calling it a hurtful act that marginalizes her presence. She also criticized the proliferation of offensive AI content and pointed out how such alterations degrade her and the cast. 'Wicked' is an adaptation of the 2003 Tony Award-winning musical by Winnie Holzman, exploring the complex relationship between the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South.

